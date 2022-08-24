Acer Chromebook Vero 514 unveiled

Acer has launched its latest Chromebook, the Acer Chromebook Vero 514, and the device is designed to be more environmentally friendly.

The Acer Chromebook Vero comes with a chassis made from 30% OCR plastic and 90% recycled paper packaging.

Powered by the latest 12th Gen Intel® Core™ processors and featuring Intel® Iris® Xe graphics[[2]], the Acer Chromebook Vero 514 tackles collaboration, productivity and entertainment needs. The fast-charging battery keeps customers powered longer throughout the day as the Chromebook can charge up to 50% of its 10-hour battery life[3] in just 30 minutes.

The 14-inch full HD anti-glare Corning Gorilla Glass display – available on the touchscreen option – boasts 300 nits brightness and a wide 100% sRGB color range, providing a more vibrant and compelling viewing experience. The Acer Chromebook Vero 514 sports a thin bezel design that delivers an impressive 88% screen-to-body ratio. The full HD flare-reducing webcam and DTS audio with Smart Amplifier provides high-quality video conferencing on the new Chromebook.

Designed for creating and connecting, the Acer Chromebook Vero 514 features fast and reliable Wi-Fi 6E and connects to a range of devices and displays. It also provides charging capabilities through its port selection, including two USB Type-C, USB 3.2 Type-A and HDMI.

You can find out more details about the new Acer Chromebook Vero over at Acer at the link below, the device will be available in October. It will retail for $499.99 in the USA and for £499 in the UK.

Source Acer

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals