New Acer TravelMate P4, TravelMate Spin P4 and TravelMate P2 business laptops introduced

Acer has introduced new updates to its TravelMate P4, TravelMate Spin P4 and TravelMate P2 range of laptops this week which of been specifically designed for businesses and employees to work both remotely and in the office. The military-grade durability design of the laptops has been specifically created to provide powerful performance, enhanced security and reliability. The Acer TravelMate P2 business laptops feature a 180-degree hinge that opens flat, and come in 14- and 15.6-inch versions powered by the latest 12th Gen Intel Core i7 vPro processors.

Pricing and availability

The 14-inch Acer TravelMate P4 with Intel processors will be available in the United States in Q3 2022, starting at USD 1,099; in EMEA in September 2022 starting at EUR 999; and in China in July 2022, starting at RMB 6,999.

The 14-inch Acer TravelMate P4 with AMD processors will be available in the United States in Q3 2022, starting at USD 1,099; and in EMEA in August 2022 starting at EUR 949.

The 16-inch Acer TravelMate P4 with Intel processors will be available in the United States in Q3 2022, starting at USD 1,099; in EMEA in September 2022 starting at EUR 999; and in China in July 2022, starting at RMB 6,999.

The 16-inch Acer TravelMate P4 with AMD processors will be available in the United States in Q3 2022, starting at USD 1,099; and in EMEA in August 2022 starting at EUR 949.

The Acer TravelMate Spin P4 with Intel processors will be available in the United States in Q3 2022, starting at USD 1,199; in EMEA in August 2022 starting at EUR 1,099; and in China in July 2022, starting at RMB 6,999.

The Acer TravelMate Spin P4 with AMD processors will be available in the United States in Q3 2022, starting at USD 1,199; and in EMEA in August 2022 starting at EUR 1,049.

The Acer TravelMate Spin P2 will be available in the United States in Q3 2022, starting at USD 899; in EMEA in August 2022 starting at EUR 799; and in China in July 2022, starting at RMB 5,999.

Acer TravelMate business laptops

“The 14- and 16-inch TravelMate P4 and the 14-inch TravelMate Spin P4 laptops are available with either 12th Gen Intel Core i7 vPro or AMD Ryzen 7 PRO processors. The WUXGA (1920 x 1200) IPS narrow-bezel display delivers an up to 86% screen-to-body ratio and the 16:10 aspect ratio maximizes the use of the screen space further. All TravelMate P4 and TravelMate P4 Spin models deliver high quality video conference performance with AI-powered noise reduction microphones, four upward speakers, and built-in DTS Audio for higher quality, distortion-free audio. These eco-friendly laptops use up to 37.7% PCR (Post-Consumer Recycled) plastic and 100% recycled packaging materials.”

“The Acer TravelMate P2, TravelMate P4, and TravelMate Spin P4 laptops provide business-grade security and productivity. These Microsoft Secured-core PCs deliver advanced security down to the firmware level. A SecureBio fingerprint reader and IR camera with a privacy shutter support Windows Hello for secure logins. All models offer advanced connectivity with Wi-Fi 6 to ensure a smoother wireless experience, and optional LTE support so business travelers can enjoy immediate connectivity to local networks.”

Source : Acer

