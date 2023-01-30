Zoom Contact Center video customer support service for business

Zoom has this week released more details about its new Zoom Contact Center and how it will be used to change the customer experience (CX) industry, specifically in Australia and New Zealand. Phillip Zammit explains more about the new Zoom Contact Center designed to provide contact centres with integrated video capabilities enabling customer service agents to enter interactions with customers using voice or chat to video whatever your business may be.

Zoom Contact Center

The Zoom Contact Center is a robust, omnichannel engagement platform with video natively built and utilised in the powerful yet simple tool we’ve come to know. This intuitive experience combined with a seamless and unified screen-share, voice, and webchat technology, means that you can now help customers execute tasks such as filling out forms, troubleshooting problems, and finding their way to information on your website. Now, they can engage in the channel of their choice, with the prospect of a significantly enhanced degree of empathetic connection. “

Nowhere more than in ANZ are we ready for our contact centres to have built-in video capabilities that let customer service agents elevate interactions from voice or chat to video. Culturally, we like to connect face-to-face. Statistics released last year revealed nearly 60% of people in the Philippines use their mobile phones to make video calls, 48% in Vietnam, and 43% in Indonesia, against a global average of 38%. And in ANZ, the trend toward video engagement has been clearly documented when it comes to the more complex and sensitive context in mind. “

It’s official, we prefer to see each other, even on the small screen. And there has never been a time where video has been not only accepted as a means of engagement and connection but, in so many ways, is expected.

Source : Zoom





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals