Pixel fast charging cable features a small OLED screen

If you would like to know the exact power being transferred to your devices you may be interested in a new fast charging cable created by the development team and engineers at Mobfree. The PixelCable features an integrated OLED screen and companion application, enabling you to see exactly how much power is being received by your device and whether fast charges enabled

Early bird pledges are now available for the creative project from roughly $29 or £24 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 42% off the final retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“Tired of the normal charging cables that all look alike? Meet PixelCable, the world’s first App controlled charging cable with smart display. An ordinary USB cable supports charging to devices, and that’s the ONLY thing it can do. PixelCable is an interactive charging cable with a built-in OLED screen that can be your personal Private Messenger, as it lets you display personalized images and texts. PixelCable can also clearly show your charging device’s battery and charging output power status while supporting fast charging and data transmission.”

Fast charging cable with OLED screen

If the Pixel campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around August 2022. To learn more about the Pixel OLED fast charging cable project checkout the promotional video below.

“Whenever you power your device via PixelCable, it will greet you with startup animation. PixelCable is no more than an emotionless electronic, somewhat like a friend saying hi to you when you meet each other. Download QCharger App on Apple Store or Smart Charger on Google Play, and turn on Bluetooth on your smartphone; then, you can choose the animation from the preset images. The animation movement direction and speed can also be easily adjusted according to your needs. Thanks to Bluetooth technology which is designed to wirelessly transmit information between electronic devices, the built-in OLED screen shows a real-time display of your operation on the App. “

“Besides images, PixelCable also allows you to type text messages as boot animation. During the everyday grind, it gets hard to always keep optimism. In general, the stressors of work, relationships and life can take a toll. That’s why it’s very important to look to outside sources for encouragement to help yourself stay positive and motivated. You can type your favorite inspirational quotes in PixelCable. When you see the short but powerful sayings, you will feel that PixelCable is one of your best companions who will always be there supporting you. “

For a complete list of all available special pledges, stretch goals, extra media and engineering specifications for the OLED fast charging cable, jump over to the official Pixel crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

