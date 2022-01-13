PacMotor joystick controlled kayak dual motor system

PacMotor is the first and only Kayak motor system equipped with dual motors allowing you to turn your kayak in a smaller radius when compared to single motor designs that force you to turn in a wide radius making navigation in precise and sometimes even dangerous.

PacMotor uses dual propellers to adjust your course and can be controlled by the handheld joystick, enabling users to easily alter the speed and direction of the kayaks motor propellers. “PacMotor lets you turn a full 360° circle when you want to move and keeps you in place when you don’t.”

Kayak motor with joystick control

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the unique project from roughly $940 or £686 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 30% off the recommended retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“PacMotor installs firmly and securely without the need for bolts or drilling into your kayak. The PacMotor frame is supported by two front ratchet straps, while its triangular shape pulls into place for a snug and damage-free fit. PacMotor’s 1” wide bottom support strap is made with the same ultra-strong fibers that are used to tie down equipment on flatbeds, trailers, and trucks. Easy to replace as a part of routine maintenance.”

With the assumption that the PacMotor crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around July 2022. To learn more about the PacMotor Kayak motor project checkout the promotional video below.

“PacMotor’s frame is designed to fit 90% of kayaks of all shapes and sizes. Mechanical strength and flexibility at key joints makes PacMotor easy to slip right onto your boat or kayak. You can choose from three sizes of pacmotor depending on the hull width of your kayak. S is suitable for kayaks 10-28 inches wide – M is suitable for kayaks 28-34 inches wide – L is suitable for kayaks 34-40 inches wide. Thruster power and shaft length are the same for all sizes.”

“PacMotor’s wireless remote control uses Bluetooth technology to navigate your vessel. The range of our Bluetooth remote is about 30 feet, and is built with a safety feature that will not allow the motors to run when a connected remote is not detected.

PacMotor is compatible with all 12V-20V marine batteries or Li-Ion battery packs. You can easily attach it to a battery of your own by using the negative and positive leads cable or consider a PacMotor signature powerhouse battery box. Check out our battery specs, It worth it!”

For a complete list of all available project pledges, stretch goals, extra media and engineering specifications for the Kayak motor, jump over to the official PacMotor crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals