Smart video doorbell with human detection and 0.01 sec alert time

If you find your smart doorbell is a little slow in responding to visitors you may be interested in IMILAB. A new wireless, smart video doorbell that features a 4 megapixel camera, human detection and instant alerts that take place in just 0.01 seconds. Allowing you to have plenty of time to answer the door and make sure you do not miss that important delivery.

Equipped with a six month battery life and wide-angle lens providing 150° of view the video doorbell provides two-way video talking, features an antitheft alarm and is waterproof and features IP66 certification.

“IMILAB smart doorbell is the fastest responding smart doorbell in the world. The built-in AI + PIR technology enables you to notify yourself of human detection within 0.01s. So you won’t miss a thing. Adopts the most advanced 4MP HD camera with a 150° ultra-wide viewing angle, IMILAB allows you to see clearly what is going on outside your door no matter day or night. Give you the ultimate guard! You can see, hear live videos and talk to the visitors wherever you are, at the office or supermarket. You can even send preset messages to visitors when you’re too busy to answer.”

Assuming that the IMILAB funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around August 2022. To learn more about the IMILAB Smart video doorbell project view the promotional video below.

Smart video doorbell

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the unique project from roughly $89 or £73 (depending on current exchange rates).

“Without instant notification, you always fail to respond to the delivery guys immediately or let your guest wait too long. IMILAB video doorbell features the most advanced PIR Sensor and built-in AI Technology, enabling you to talk to the visitors or couriers in real-time. Through the built-in AI technology, the user gets notified instantly within 0.01 seconds via a mobile app either when someone pushes the doorbell or when the camera detects someone at your door. Just tap the app and greet the visitors to say hello.”

“When someone rings the doorbell, IMILAB will send real-time HD video and allow two-way talk from your smartphone, tablet or select Alexa/Google-enabled device. With the IMILAB smart doorbell, you will never miss a visitor, and lets you safely monitor what’s happening outside.”

For a complete list of all available campaign pledges, stretch goals, extra media and more features for the Smart video doorbell, jump over to the official IMILAB crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals