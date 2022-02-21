What’s coming in the iOS 15.4 update (Video)

Apple is expected to release iOS 15.4 for the iPhone next month, we are also expecting iPadOS 15.4 for the iPad, watchOS 8,5 for the Apple Watch, and macOS Monterey 12.4 for the Mac.

Apple is rumored to be holding a press conference on the 8th of March for the iPhone SE 3, we are expecting the iOS 15.4 updates to be released the same week.

We have already had a look at the new betas of iOS 15.4 and now we get to find out more details about what is coming to the iPhone in this software update. The video below from Zollotech gives us a look at this new version of Apple’s iOS.

This update will bring a new Face ID feature to the iPhone that will let you unlock your iPhone when you are wearing a face mask, this feature will apparently only work on the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 models.

It will also introduce the new Universal Control feature for the iPad and also the Mac. This feature is designed to let you use your keyboard and mouse from your Mac with your iPad when they are side by side, you will be able to easily switch between the two devices. You can basically move the mouse from the screen on your Mac to your iPad when they are side by side.

As soon as we get some more information on exactly when the new iOS 15.4, iPadOS 15.4, watchOS 8.5 and macOS Monterey software updates will be released, we will let you know.

Source & Image Credit: Zollotech

