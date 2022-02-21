iOS 15.4 beta 3 more features revealed (Video)

Last week Apple released iOS 15.4 beta 3 for the iPhone and iPadOS 15.3 beta 3 for the iPad, we have already seen some videos of the software and now we have another one.

The video below from Zollotech gives us a look at some additional changes and features that have been included in this new beta, lets find out some more details.

As we can see from the video there are some additional new features and changes in iOS 15.4 beta 3 that we did not hear about in the previous video.

One of the major changes for the iPhone in this update will be to Apple’s Face ID, you will be able to unlock your iPhone using Face ID when you are wearing a mask. This will apparently work with the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13.

We are expecting Apple to release another new beta of iOS 15.3 this week, the final version of the software is should be released in March.

Apple is rumored to be holding a press event for the iPhone SE 3 in March, this is expected to happen on the 8th of March. We should see a range of software updates from Apple in the same week, these will include iOS 15.4, iPadOS 15.4, macOS Monterey 12.3, and watchOS 8.5. As soon as we get some details on when these will be released, we will let you know.

