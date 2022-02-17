Apple releases iOS 15.4 and iPadOS 15.4 Public Beta 3

Apple has released iOS 15.4 Public Beta 3 for the iPhone and iPadOS 15.4 Public Beta 3 for the iPad, the release comes a day after the developer betas.

The new iOS 15.4 Public Beta 3 and iPadOS 15.4 Public Beta 3 bring a range of new features to the iPhone and iPad.

On the iPad is Apple’s Universal Control feature which was originally supposed to be released with iOS 15, we will finally get this new feature when iOS 15.4 is released.

Universal Control is designed to let you use your keyboard and mouse from your Mac with your iPad when they are side by side, you will be able to easily switch between the two devices. You can basically move the mouse from the screen on your Mac to your iPad when they are side by side.

This update also brings a range of new features to the iPhone which includes a new feature for Apple’s Face ID that will let you unlock your iPhone with Face ID when you are wearing a face mask. It appears that this feature is only available on the iPhone 12 range of devices and the iPhone 13 range.

The iOS 15.4 and iPadOPS 15.4 software updates also come with 37 new Emoji, we are expecting both updates to be released in March. Apple is rumored to be holding a press event on the 8th of March, so it should land sometime around there.

Source MacRumors

