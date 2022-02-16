Apple releases iOS 15.4 beta 3 and iPadOS 15.4 beta 3

Apple has released iOS 15.4 beta 3 for the iPhone and iPadOS 15.4 beta 3 for the iPad, the release comes a week after the last beta. The software has been made available for developers it is also expected to be made available for public beta testers as well.

This new beta brings some bug fixes and performance improvements to the iPhone and iPad, it also brings a range of new features to the iPhone and iPad.

Included in the iOS 15.4 beta 3 is the new Face ID feature that lets you unlock your iPhone with Apple’s Face ID when you are wearing a face mask. This feature appears to only work with the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 models. It is not clear as yet whether Apple will expand this feature to other models in the future.

There is also the new Universal Control feature in iPadOS 15.4 for the iPad, this will let you use your keyboard and mouse from your Mac with your iPad when they are side by side, you will be able to easily switch between the two devices.

The new iOS 15.4 beta 3 and iPadOS 15.4 beta 3 updates also bring a range of new Emoji to the iPhone and iPad, there are 37 new emojis and 14 new Emoji characters.

We are expecting Apple to release iOS 15.4 and iPadOS 15.4 in March. They are rumored to be holding a press event on the 8th of March and we should get these updates the same week.

