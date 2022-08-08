More iOS 16 Public Beta 2 features revealed (Video)

Apple recently released iOS 16 Public Beta 2 for the iPhone, we previously got to have a look at the software in action and now we have another video.

The video below from Zollotech gives us a look at some new features that are coming to the iPhone with the iOS 16 software update.

Apple is expected to release its iOS 16 software update sometime in September along with the new iPhone 14.

IOS 16 will bring a new Lock Screen to the iPhone, this will feature some customizable widgets, plus an always-on display for the new iPhone 14 Pro models. There is also a new Lock Down mode which is designed to protect your iPhone from security issues.

There will be various other new features and a range of updates to many of Apple’s existing applications, this will include Mail, Safari, FaceTime, Maps, and many more apps.

We also heard recently that iPadOS 16 may not be released at the same time, Apple may delay the launch of iPadOS 16 until October, and we may also get some new iPad models released at the same time as well. As soon as we get some details on the exact release date of iOS 16 and iPadOS 16, we will let you know. The new iOS 16 Public Beta 2 is now available to download.

Source & Image Credit Zollotech

