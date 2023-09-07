New YouTube redesign for both viewers and advertisers under development

YouTube, the leading streaming platform, is embarking on a significant redesign journey. This redesign, which is currently under development, is aimed at enhancing the experience for both viewers and advertisers. The platform’s decision to revamp its design is based on real-time feedback gathered from thousands of viewers across multiple markets, demonstrating YouTube’s commitment to user-centric innovation.

According to a Kantar survey and the Nielsen Gauge Report, YouTube has been leading the streaming watch time on connected TV (CTV) for nine consecutive months. This achievement is a testament to the platform’s diverse content offerings, ranging from music videos to NFL Sunday Ticket, free-to-watch movies and shows, and a plethora of creator-driven content.

However, the platform’s success is not solely due to its content variety. YouTube’s viewing habits have significantly evolved, with a notable increase in watch time on big screens. In the U.S., for instance, 65% of YouTube CTV watch time is spent on content that is 21 minutes or longer. This shift in viewing habits has prompted YouTube to rethink its design and ad experience.

In its quest to build a more modern and helpful streaming experience, YouTube is introducing new ways to evolve its ad experience. The platform is exploring a variety of new ad formats, including 30-second, non-skippable ads, Pause experiences, shoppable ads on CTV, and a send-to-phone mechanism for second-screen viewers. These innovative ad formats aim to provide advertisers with more effective ways to reach their target audience while ensuring a seamless viewing experience for users.

Moreover, YouTube is considering new options to minimize interruptions for viewers. One such option is the introduction of fewer, longer ad breaks, a decision based on viewer preference. The platform is also testing an updated CTV ad experience that provides viewers with more visibility into the length of ad breaks. This change is driven by research showing that viewers prefer knowing the total time remaining in the ad break versus the number of ads being served.

YouTube’s popularity on connected TVs is on the rise, with over 700 million hours of YouTube content being watched daily on TV screens. This growing popularity underscores the platform’s potential to redefine the streaming experience on the big screen. YouTube’s redesign is a strategic move to adapt to changing viewer habits and to provide a more engaging and less intrusive ad experience. By focusing on real-time feedback and user preferences, YouTube is poised to deliver an unparalleled experience for both viewers and advertisers.

As the platform continues to experiment with these changes, it looks forward to bringing these enhancements to the big screen, further solidifying its position as the leading streaming platform. As soon as Alphabet in the YouTube team release any further details on when the new redesign will be available for both viewers and advertisers we will keep you up to speed as always. In the meantime jump over to the official Google Blog for more details on the YouTube redesign and what you can expect.

