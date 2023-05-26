YouTube Stories to shut down 26th June

Google has announced that it will shut down YouTube Stories from the 26th of June 2023, instead, they will be prioritizing other key features on their video platform like Shorts, Long Form, and Live.

Any stories that are live on the 26th of June 2023 will expire 7 days after the date that they were first shared, you can see more information from Google below.

While Stories are going away, we’ve seen that both Community posts and YouTube Shorts are great alternatives that can deliver valuable audience connections and conversations.

YouTube Community posts are a great choice if you want to share lightweight updates, start conversations, or promote your YouTube content to your audience. Amongst creators who use both posts and Stories, posts on average drive many times more comments and likes compared to Stories.

YouTube Shorts is the way to go if you want to create short video content or reach a new audience! Amongst creators who use both Shorts and Stories, Shorts on average drive many times more subscribers than Stories.

You can find out more details about Google’s plans to shut down YouTube stories over at their website at the link below, Google is obviously hoping that its YouTube Shorts will be a popular alternative.

Source Google



