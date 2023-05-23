How to use “Hey Google” and Google Assistant

There are many different voice assistants available today, these include Google Assistant, Apple’s Siri, Amazon’s Alexa, Samsung’s Boxby, and many more, in this guide we will look at Google Assistant and “Hey Google”.

“Hey Google” is a wake word used to activate Google Assistant, Google’s virtual assistant. You can use “Hey Google” on a variety of devices, including Android smartphones, Google Home devices, and other Google Assistant-enabled devices. This guide will show you how to set this assistant up on your device and also give you a range of tips and tricks that help you get the best out of the software.

How to set up Google Assistant

Check if your device is compatible: Google Assistant is available on Android phones running Android 5.0 (Lollipop) and above, and on iOS devices with iOS 10.0 or later. Download the Google Assistant app: If it’s not already pre-installed on your device, you can download the Google Assistant app from the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store. Set up your Google Assistant: Open the Google Assistant app and follow the on-screen instructions to set up the Assistant. You will need to sign in with a Google account.

How to enable “Hey Google”

Open the Google Assistant settings: To do this, you can say “Hey Google, open Assistant settings.” Alternatively, you can open the Google app, tap on More at the bottom right, then Settings, and then Google Assistant. Navigate to the “Voice Match” settings: Scroll down to find the “Voice Match” option, and tap on it. Here, you’ll be able to set up voice recognition and enable “Hey Google” detection. Set up Voice Match and “Hey Google” detection: Follow the on-screen instructions to teach Google Assistant to recognize your voice. You’ll be asked to say “Hey Google” and “OK Google” a few times. After this, make sure the “Hey Google” and “While driving” options are enabled. This will allow your device to always listen for the “Hey Google” command, even when the screen is off or when you’re using Google Maps.

Get started with “Hey Google”

Wake up your device: Simply say “Hey Google” to wake up your Google Assistant. Your device will make a sound or vibrate to indicate that it’s listening. Ask a question or give a command: After saying “Hey Google”, you can ask Google Assistant to perform a variety of tasks, such as answering questions, setting reminders, playing music, controlling smart home devices, and much more. End the conversation: After Google Assistant has performed the task or answered your question, it will stop listening automatically. If you want to stop Google Assistant while it’s listening, you can say “Hey Google, stop.”

Advanced “Hey Google” features

Use Routines: Google Assistant allows you to set up Routines, which are a series of actions performed with a single command. For example, you could create a “Good morning” routine that turns on your lights, reads your calendar events for the day, and starts playing your favorite podcast when you say “Hey Google, good morning.” Use Continued Conversation: Continued Conversation is a feature that allows Google Assistant to keep listening for a short period after it’s done answering, so you can ask follow-up questions without having to say “Hey Google” again. You can enable Continued Conversation in the Google Assistant settings. Use Interpreter Mode: Interpreter Mode is a feature that allows Google Assistant to translate conversations in real-time. You can start Interpreter Mode by saying “Hey Google, be my [language] interpreter.” Control your privacy: You can review and delete your Google Assistant activity at any time in your Google account settings. To do this, go to the Google Assistant settings, scroll down to the “Your data in the Assistant” option, and tap on it. Here, you can see your activity and delete it if you wish. You can also turn off personal results if you don’t want Google Assistant to show information from your Google account.

Helpful tips and Tricks for Google Assistant

Experiment with different commands: There are hundreds of commands that Google Assistant can respond to. Try asking it for a joke, a fun fact, or the news. Ask it to play a game or to tell you a story. The more you use it, the more you’ll discover what it can do. Customize your Google Assistant: You can customize your Google Assistant’s voice, language, and other settings in the Google Assistant settings. Use Google Assistant with other Google apps: Google Assistant works seamlessly with other Google apps. For example, you can ask it to send an email with Gmail, to navigate to a location with Google Maps, or to play a video on YouTube. Use Google Assistant with your smart home devices: If you have smart home devices, you can likely control them with Google Assistant. This includes smart lights, thermostats, locks, and more. Remember to speak clearly: For the best results, speak clearly and naturally when using Google Assistant. It’s designed to understand natural language, so you don’t need to use specific commands or phrases. Troubleshooting: If Google Assistant isn’t working properly, check your internet connection, make sure your device’s microphone is working and not blocked, and check that Google Assistant is enabled in your device’s settings.

We hope that you find our guide on how to use Hey Google and Google Assistant useful, you can find out more details about the software over at Google’s website. If you have any comments, questions or suggestions, please let us know in the comments section below.

Image Credit: Brett Jordan



