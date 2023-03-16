Google Play Games for PC headed to more countries

Google has announced that Google Play Games for PC will be coming to more countries, the software is in beta and it is available in the USA at the moment.

Google has revealed that they will be expanding the service to Japan and countries in Europe in the next few months, we do not have an exact date as yet.

Google Play Games on PC gives users the ability to play their favorite mobile games on PC, with the security and stability they expect from Google Play. With a catalog of top-tier games and over 10 billion monthly sessions on mobile, our users have met this product with enthusiasm for its high-quality, high-performance emulation and cross-screen gameplay.

For developers, joining Google Play Games on PC can help you increase user reach, engagement, and ROI and build high-quality games across Google surfaces.

At today’s Google for Games Developer Summit, we announced how we’re making cross-platform game development even easier, by continuing to simplify and improve the onboarding process for Google Play Games on PC. Watch our Google Play Games on PC playlist or, keep reading to check the most important updates from today.

You can find out more information about Google Play Games C over at Google’s Android Developer website at the link below.

Source Google, Phandroid





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals