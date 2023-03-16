Deals: 2023 Complete Google Cloud Developer & DevOps Course Bundle

We have an awesome deal on the 2023 Complete Google Cloud Developer & DevOps Course Bundle in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store this week.
Join this course that covers in detail the Certification that can get you started with Digital Transformation quickly. The Google Cloud Platform Cloud Digital Leader Certification is targeted toward business professionals such as marketers, C Level, and sales teams.
A Cloud Digital Leader can articulate the capabilities of Google Cloud core products and services and how they benefit organizations. The Cloud Digital Leader can also describe common business use cases and how cloud solutions support an enterprise.
- Access 28 lectures & 6.50 hours of content 24/7
- Explain what cloud technology is and the top reasons the cloud era is revolutionizing business
- Craft an ideal transformation challenge for your organization
- Identify components of a security program to build into your transformation journey
- Build a business case & summary page for your overall transformation project using the templates provided
The course is presented, authored, and provided by ITProTV.
Important Details
- Length of time users can access this course: lifetime
- Access options: desktop & mobile
- Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase
- Experience level required: beginner
Requirements
- Any device with basic specifications
- General cloud knowledge
- General Google Cloud knowledge
- Google Cloud products and services
