Deals: 2023 Complete Google Cloud Developer & DevOps Course Bundle

Join this course that covers in detail the Certification that can get you started with Digital Transformation quickly. The Google Cloud Platform Cloud Digital Leader Certification is targeted toward business professionals such as marketers, C Level, and sales teams.

A Cloud Digital Leader can articulate the capabilities of Google Cloud core products and services and how they benefit organizations. The Cloud Digital Leader can also describe common business use cases and how cloud solutions support an enterprise.

Access 28 lectures & 6.50 hours of content 24/7

Explain what cloud technology is and the top reasons the cloud era is revolutionizing business

Craft an ideal transformation challenge for your organization

Identify components of a security program to build into your transformation journey

Build a business case & summary page for your overall transformation project using the templates provided

The course is presented, authored, and provided by ITProTV.