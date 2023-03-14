Deals: 3-in-1 Adjustable Wireless Charging Stand

We have an awesome deal for our readers on the 3-in-1 Adjustable Wireless Charging Stand in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store this week.

The 3-in-1 Adjustable Wireless Charging Stand is available in our deals store for $36.99, which is a saving of 25% off the normal price.

his Wireless Charging Stand is a multiple-use charging stand that provides easy, fast wireless charging for your phone, watch, or earbuds. You can set it flat on the table, at different angles for the best viewing and charging experience. The non-slip surface ensures that your device is kept in place while it charges. The stand features a sleek design that will fit into any decor of your home or office space, making it an ideal gift for yourself or someone special this holiday season. 3-in-1. Charges phone, watch, & earbuds at the same time

Charges phone, watch, & earbuds at the same time Durable magnetic strip. Holds the phone magnetically

Holds the phone magnetically Fast-charging. Allows you to charge your USB devices at max speed

Allows you to charge your USB devices at max speed Space-saving. Reduces cord clutter & is travel-friendly

Reduces cord clutter & is travel-friendly Wireless charging. Enjoy a simple, stress-free experience with 100% wireless design

Specs Specs Color: black

Material: plastic

Size: 6.9 x 6.5 x 0.6 in

Weight: 253g

Output Watch: 2W Earphone: 3W Phone: 15W

Input power: 5V/3A – 9V/2A – 12V/1.5A

Elegant design

Space-saving

Travel-friendly

LED indicator Includes 3-in-1 Adjustable Wireless Charging Stand (Black)

Charging Cable

User Manual

You can find out more details about this great deal on the 3-in-1 Adjustable Wireless Charging Stand over at our deals store at the link below.

Get this deal>





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals