Samsung and Google expand partnership for the Smart Home

Samsung and Google have announced that they are expanding their partnership for the Smart Home, the company has said that Samsung Galaxy phone and tablet users will be able to easily onboard Matter-compatible devices to Google Home and also Samsung SmartThings.

Until now, smart homeowners have experienced challenges using their devices across multiple ecosystems. Connecting devices between ecosystems often involved many steps across multiple apps to link accounts, which did not always work in both directions. This meant users had to remember which apps and interfaces they could control or automate a particular device. The Matter standard’s multi-admin capabilities provide the foundation for connecting devices directly to multiple apps and ecosystems, giving consumers more flexibility and choice. Samsung and Google are building on multi-admin, allowing users to seamlessly find, choose to connect and control Matter-enabled devices through SmartThings or Google Home apps on Android.

When users go into the SmartThings app, they will be made aware of Matter devices that have been set up with Google Home and will be given a choice to easily onboard those devices to SmartThings, and vice-versa. Now, whether users want to control their smart home on their SmartThings app or a Google Nest Hub, the devices will always be there. Users won’t have to manually add each of their devices one at a time or worry about which ecosystem their device has been set up on first.

You can find out more information about Samsung and Google’s extended partnership for Smart Home devices over at Samsung’s website at the link below.

