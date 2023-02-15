Cherry microphones designed for streamers

Cherry has this week introduced a range of new computer microphones in the form of the UM Microphone Series specifically designed for streaming and office use. Well-known for its keyboards Cherry is now expanding into the sound and audio market and has priced its microphones from $70 up to $120 for the UM 9.0 PRO. ”

“The CHERRY UM Microphone Series offers anyone from beginners to pro streamers the opportunity to enhance their setups with distinctive designs and the best possible audio recording quality. The new product line fits perfectly into contemporary computing environments where communication and collaboration take place remotely, and podcasts and live streams are part of our daily lives.

We’re launching the CHERRY UM Microphone Series on Valentine’s Day because we’re confident people will love the exceptional quality, ease of use, and sleek design of these new audio products,” said Richard Simone, CEO of Cherry Americas. “CHERRY is recognized globally for high-quality products and innovation in computer input devices and components. We’re excited to bring those same enduring qualities to computer audio and microphones”

Cherry microphones and accessories

UM 3.0: $69.99

UM 6.0 ADVANCED: $89.99

UM 9.0 PRO RGB: $119.99

UM POP FILTER: $15.99

MA 3.0 UNI: $59.99

MA 6.0 UNI USB: $99.99

The UM 3.0, UM 6.0 ADVANCED and UM 9.0 PRO RGB USB microphones offer the right solution for every application—from the home office to the professional streaming studio. Built with high-quality components, the microphones also provide virtual meetings with optimal sound. All USB microphones in the UM series are built for exceptional durability and offer compelling features that deliver tremendous ease of use. The microphones are delivered with a sturdy metal stand, touch-to-mute functionality, volume control directly on the microphone, an integrated headphone jack, and Plug & Play compatibility with PC, Mac, PS4 as well as PS5 without any configuration needed.

“CHERRY UM 3.0 – The Office Microphone

The UM 3.0 delivers a scanning rate of 96 KHz and 24 bits and is designed for single-person use through its directional cardioid capsule. It is perfect for use at home and provides clear sound during video conferences. The CHERRY UM 3.0 is also suited for recording podcasts, voiceovers, or musical instruments.

CHERRY UM 6.0 ADVANCED – The Versatile Choice

The UM 6.0 ADVANCED offers a choice between ‘cardioid’ and ‘omnidirectional’ polar patterns and can record sources from two directions with a scanning rate of 96 KHz and 24 bits. Sound distortion due to vibrations is prevented by a shock mount function, which completely decouples the microphone from the metal stand through sturdy rubber bands.

The CHERRY UM 6.0 ADVANCED is a professional recording solution that is easy to transport and ready to use. In addition, the sensitivity of the UM 6.0 ADVANCED microphone can be controlled directly on the microphone via Gain control.

CHERRY UM 9.0 PRO RGB – The Utmost in Sound and Color Effects

The UM 9.0 PRO RGB is the microphone for anyone who wants to get the most out of their recordings with a scanning rate of 192 KHz and 24 bits. Users can switch between the “cardioid”, “omnidirectional”, “bidirectional” and “stereo” polar patterns with just the touch of a button – recording audio sources precisely out of every desired direction.

The model also has a shock mount function ensuring reliable decoupling from the metal stand to prevent sound distortion due to vibrations. In addition, the CHERRY UM 9.0 PRO RGB brings color into play with RGB lighting. Lighting is integrated directly into the microphone and gives every recording the right atmosphere with customizable colors and effects.”

Source : Cherry





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals