DIY photography RGB color mixer box

Photographers looking for a cheaper alternative to RGB mixer box lighting solutions might be interested in a new project published to the Instructables website by member Arnov Sharma. Using a little Arduino hardware and programming, the DIY RGB light box lets you set any hue you want. Enabling photographers and videographers to quickly add extra creativity to their projects.

Using an Arduino Nano microcontroller the RGB mixer box light features a WS2812 individually addressable RGB LED matrix providing 128 LEDs on a single PCB in a 16 x 8 grid. Using the three color control knobs you can adjust your lighting perfectly and see a readout on the SSD1306-based OLED screen.

Photographers might also be interested to know that last month the development team behind the excellent photo editing software Capture One have now released version 23 providing even more features, enhancements and ways to add professional effects to your images.

Photography color mixer box

“So this is Color Mixer Version 1, which is basically a DIY version of the commercially available RGB Box used in photography. The commercially available “RGB box lights” is used in cinematography to set various different kinds of scenes. If we ought to buy these lights, they are not exactly cheap and sometimes hard to find, so I thought why not make a DIY alternative using an Arduino Board with WS2812 LEDs and a few components? The DIY version is basically an RGB controller that has three pots for changing individual colors (R, G, and B). An OLED is also attached for displaying the value in 10-bit resolution.”

Source : Instructables : AB





