Shadow Warrior 3 PS5 vs PC vs PS4 Pro performance analysis

Digital Foundry has published a new video examining the performance you can expect when running the new Shadow Warrior 3 game which launched on PC, PlayStation and Xbox at the beginning of this month. The Shadow Warrior 3 single player first person shooter has been tested in a PS5 vs PC vs PS4 Pro showdown allowing you to see side-by-side the differences in performance, graphics and gameplay with narrated analysis from the Digital Foundry team.

PS5 vs PC

“The classic Shadow Warrior franchise has returned for a new modern instalment with developer Flying Wild Hog shifting away from using its own engine, pivoting towards Unreal Engine 4. Currently available on PC and PS4 (with back-compat plus support on PS5), the game has promise – but isn’t quite where it needs to be. Alex Battaglia reports.”

“Some time after Lo Wang released an ancient dragon by accident, global civilization has been almost wiped out due to the presence of the dragon and the demonic beings that overrun the world. Wang himself has become a recluse, wallowing in depression due to his failure to defeat the dragon. Wang’s former nemesis, Orochi Zilla, convinces him to continue fighting.”

“The two of them seek out Motoko, a witch who knows of a way to defeat the dragon using the residual energy in Hoji’s mask. Amidst Motoko’s ritual, Hoji is revived, prompting Wang to disrupt the ritual to save his friend. Hoji first asks Wang to help restore his physical body, then guides him toward a contraption called a “Chi cannon”, which supposedly has enough power to destroy the dragon. Unbeknownst to Wang, Hoji intends to use the cannon to drain the dragon’s power and make it his, in order to become an all-powerful God. However, Hoji makes a miscalculation, and the dragon swallows the cannon.”

Source : Flying Wild Hog

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals