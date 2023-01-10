Cherry unveils new keyboard and mouse designs

Cherry has introduced a couple of new keyboard and mouse options this month in the form of a DW 9500 SLIM combination, combining both the KW 9100 wireless keyboard and the MW 8C ERGO mouse. Together with a new CHERRY GENTIX BT Color Version that will be officially launching in Q1 2023 priced at $40. “Our focus is on delivering the innovative, stylish and easy to use products to our customers in both office and home settings while simultaneously providing unmatched value and quality,” said Richard Simone, CEO of Cherry Americas.

Cherry DW 9500 SLIM keyboard

“The new desktop combination partners two of the best sellers from CHERRY’s innovative product line in the CHERRY KW 9100 SLIM silver-black wireless keyboard and the CHERRY MW 8C ERGO, a comfortable, precise and ergonomically shaped right-handed mouse. The super slim keyboard incorporates CHERRY SX scissor technology and promises a precise and pleasant typing feel. The integrated metal plate ensures that the keyboard sits securely on the desk and the enclosed magnetic bar allows the keyboard to be placed at a steeper angle.”

“The ergonomic wireless mouse, with rubberized side panels and a rest for the thumb, is designed for maximum comfort even when working for long periods. The mouse comes with generously sized sliding surfaces allowing users to guide the mouse smoothly over the desk without putting strain on the wrist. In addition to the pleasant handling and ergonomic design, the six-button mouse comes equipped with many technical extras including, a high-precision sensor that works on almost all surfaces, and connection via BT or RF and LEDs that show battery status and mouse resolution.”

Cherry GENTIX BT mouse

“The CHERRY GENTIX BT mouse is an extension of the very popular GENTIX line, with multi-device Bluetooth capabilities. the CHERRY GENTIX BT is launching three additional color options for customers to choose from – Agave Green, Cherry Blossom and Frosted Silver. The GENTIX BT is ergonomically optimized, has seven buttons, including two thumb keys and comes with a carrying case for on-the-go work. The mouse has multi-device capability, utilizes the Bluetooth 5.0 standard, and leverages the security of AES 128 encryption. The GENTIX BT mouse, perfect for travel, home or the office, will now allow users to make a statement with these bold new color options.”

Source : Cherry





