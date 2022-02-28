HumminGuru S-DUO advanced record stylus cleaner

If you own a record player and are wondering how you can clean your stylus the most effective way, you may be interested in the new HumminGuru S-DUO. A two in one ultrasonic stylus cleaner equipped with a digital pressure gauge and more. With the smartly-designed 2-in-1 feature, the both steps of stylus cleaning and downforce measuring in one go. Backer early bird pledges are now available for the novel project from roughly $113 or £84 (depending on current exchange rates).

Professional record stylus cleaner

“The HumminGuru Ultrasonic Vinyl Record Cleaner, has changed the lives of many audiophiles. To continue serving our global vinyl community, we have been looking into other aspects that also play an important role in analog sound quality. As the dirt and dust on the record grooves can transfer to the stylus while playing, the stylus in vice versa can also transfer those contaminants to other records that you play. To enjoy the best audio sound quality, keeping the stylus clean is just as important.”

If the HumminGuru S-DUO crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around December 2022. To learn more about the HumminGuru S-DUO record stylus cleaner project watch the promotional video below.

“Even though ultrasonic cleaning has proven to be an effective way to remove the contaminants with minimum risks of damage, applying ultrasonic technology in stylus cleaning is not a typical method and such products are barely found in the existing market. Our goal is to bring innovation to the market. HumminGuru S-DUO, an ultrasonic cleaner specifically designed for turntable stylus, will define a new way to enhance the cleaning performance and overall experience. “

For a complete list of all available early bird pledges, stretch goals, extra media and more features for the record stylus cleaner, jump over to the official HumminGuru S-DUO crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals