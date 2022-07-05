MAXXwasher Pro ultrasonic cleaner from $350

If you are looking for a quick and efficient way to clean your dishes, vegetables and other items around your home you may be interested in the MAXXwasher Pro ultrasonic cleaner which is equipped with fast cleaning technology that not only saves water but removes pesticides and chemicals.

Early bird pledges are now available for the recently launched project from roughly $350 or £260 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 47% off the recommended retail price, while the Indiegogo crowd funding is under way.

“MAXXwasher Pro has revolutionary tech with 400W Ultrasonic Power and patent MAXXcatalyst Tech that enables you to do your dishes in minutes, completely hand-free. It can remove pesticides and dirt on food surfaces using no chemicals at all, making it 100% safe to use every day.

We designed MAXXwasher Pro to be an all-purpose washer for your daily kitchen needs. It cleans anything that fits in the sink, from dishes to fruits and vegetables to large pots and stove burners, using different modes. MAXXwasher Pro cleans your dishes and food effectively.”

If the MAXXwasher Pro campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around . To learn more about the MAXXwasher Pro kitchen washer project watch the promotional video below.

Ultrasonic cleaner

“We bet no one likes to do dishes. When you have the choice, why would you like to touch the grody dishes, getting your hands dirty? MAXXwasher Pro has the highest power among all household ultrasonic cleaning devices with up to 400W Power. It can clean food, dishes, and kitchenware more efficiently and effectively. Once turned on, vacuum bubbles are generated by the vibration of ultrasonic waves at 40,000 times/second. The strong shockwave that occurs will crush directly on the surface and remove stains and dirt. You can even do cleaning effectively without using detergent.”

Source : Indiegogo

