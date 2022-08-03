Sonic Soak ultrasonic cleaner cleans to a microscopic level

Sonic Soak is a unique cleaning system that uses vibrations to clean almost anything to a microscopic level. The ultrasonic cleaner generates 50,000 vibrations per second using a scientific process known as cavitation that generates a small microscopic bubble army. These bubbles implode with pressure and destroys dirt, bacteria and grime directly at its source, see its creators.

The Sonic Soak ultrasonic cleaner uses 40x less water and 15x less energy than standard washing machines. It’s also much more precise and can help remove stubborn stains or dirt trapped in corners of your items. Since Sonic Soak uses ultrasonic waves in a solvent for effective cleaning, it’s the only device that can clean virtually anything that fits into a container of water.

“Our goal with Sonic Soak was to empower every household with the chance to defend themselves against the spread of harmful bacteria, disease and viruses. That’s why we spent tons of effort and savings into creating the most powerful household cleaner ever. We took the efficiencies of large industrial ultrasonic cleaners and scaled it down into a device that fits within the palm of your hand. The device was so successful that we raised over ¥117 million in Japan and $4 million on Indiegogo. Now we’re finally able to bring Sonic Soak to the masses.”

“Sonic Soak’s modulated ultrasonic waves travel through water to clean at a microscopic level for a truly clean wash. Get ready for a revolutionary new way of efficient cleaning that’s taking the world by storm. Sonic Soak generates modulated ultrasonic waves that travel through the water to eradicate dirt particles at the microscopic level. That means an even deeper and efficient clean than traditional methods.”

“We designed Sonic Soak to be really intuitive and easy to use. It consists of two main parts – the cleaning head and the control unit. In 4 easy steps, you can start to clean any small to medium sized object in your house! It’s easy to use, just plug in and let the device do its magic. For a long time, ultrasonic cleaning was a technology only available for large manufacturers to completely remove all traces of contamination from industrial machinery & equipment.”

