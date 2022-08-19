VinylSonic vinyl record turntable and ultrasonic cleaner

Vinyl record enthusiasts looking for both a turntable and ultrasonic cleaner to keep their records in tiptop condition may be interested in the VinylSonic bundle. Offering either or both a vinyl record cleaner and player at a discounted price. Early bird pledges are now available for the novel project from roughly $139 or £117 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 40% off the retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“Vinyl records are well known for their ability to accurately reproduce sound. Less well known, is their hidden skill as dirt magnets. Vinyl records attract grease, grime, dust, powder, skin cells, and who knows what else. There are two main causes of this: handling records with bare hands and the static electricity that naturally occurs on the surface of records. As such, every responsible vinyl lover will at some point need to confront the question: how do I clean my records?”

Vinyl record turntable & ultrasonic cleaner

With the assumption that the VinylSonic crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around December 2022. To learn more about the VinylSonic vinyl record turntable and cleaner project review the promotional video below.

“To keep your records sounding great and maintain the condition of your stylus, keeping them clean is essential. Now, with VinylSonic, cleaning your records can be as effortless and enjoyable as listening to them. Simply add distilled water and insert your record and click a button – the rest is automated. VinylSonic automatically deep cleans and dries the record from top to bottom with a complete ultrasonic cleaning system built-in.”

“With VinylSonic, no cleaning agent is required. Instead, it cleans with 40kHz ultrasonic waves and pure distilled water. The system safely removes dirt and dust from the record while eliminating mold that accumulates in the grooves. This technique also reduces the buildup of static electricity for better sound quality. Resurrect all your favorite albums with VinylSonic and enjoy them like the first time with perfect detail and depth of sound.”

For a complete list of all available campaign pledges, stretch goals, extra media and engineering specifications for the vinyl record turntable and cleaner, jump over to the official VinylSonic crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

