XSTRM USB microphone for enthusiast gamers or streamers

Endgame Gear has introduced a new USB microphone in the form of their XSTRM designed specifically for “enthusiast gamers or streamers“. Offering artificial intelligent noise cancellation, gold-plated capsule, 24-bit and 192kHz sampling rate, shock mount, RGB lighting and LED gain indicator.

The USB microphone offers a variety of different lighting modes including ; 12 lighting profiles ; 10 different colors, color cycle mode, or completely off, allowing you to customize its look and lighting. Check out the quick overview video below to learn more about its design and features.

XSTRM USB microphone

The XSTRM USB microphone is available in both white and black and is priced at $150 and available to purchase directly from the Endgame Gear website and worldwide partners.

Features :

Touch-sensitive Mute Button Mute your microphone quickly and easily.

Gold-plated Capsule 20 mm Microphone capsule with cardioid pattern.

High-quality PCBA Studio-grade recording quality at 24-bit and 192kHz sampling rate.

Unique Design Enjoy the appealing aesthetics and build quality of a metal body.

“The triangular full metal body with fading grill hole pattern grants the Endgame Gear XSTRM USB Microphone a distinct and elegant look. Enjoy controlling the RGB illumination without requiring software. With a metal table stand and a magnetically attachable pop filter included, you can level up your recordings with the Endgame Gear XSTRM USB Microphone. In conclusion: This Microphone combines high-end technology and outstanding build quality with useful accessories, to provide the best possible user experience out-of-the-box.”

Source : Endgame

