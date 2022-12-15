YouTube makes changes to deal with abusive comments

Google has announced that they are making a number of changes to YouTube comments to deal with abusive comments and comment spam.

Abusive comments have been a problem in the past on YouTube and people will now be warned that their comments have been removed for violation of YouTube guidelines.

We’re launching a new feature that warns users when we’ve detected and removed some of their comments for violating our Community Guidelines. Additionally, if a user continues to leave multiple abusive comments, they may receive a timeout and be temporarily unable to comment for up to 24 hours. Our testing has shown that these warnings/timeouts reduce the likelihood of users leaving violative comments again.

Currently, this notification will only be available for English comments, but we hope to bring it to more languages in the coming months.

Our goal is to both protect creators from users trying to negatively impact the community via comments, as well as offer more transparency to users who may have had comments removed to policy violations and hopefully help them understand our Community Guidelines. Of course our systems don’t always get it right, so users who receive these warnings can give feedback to help us know if we’ve gotten it wrong.

You can find out more details about the changes coming to YouTube comments over at the YouTube website at the link below.





