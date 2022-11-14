YouTube gets a Live Q&A feature

YouTube has announced that it is launching a new Live Q&A feature on its platform, this new feature is designed for creators to interact with their subscribers when they are live streaming.

This new feature will be available to creators during a live stream on YouTube, this feature is also designed to help content creators build a community.

Today we’re introducing a new feature that’s going to make your live streams even more interactive – Live Q&A!

See Live Q&A in action in our video on the YouTube Creators Channel: Live Q&A

Live Q&A lets you create and manage Q&A sessions in live chat during your streams and Premieres right from Live Control Room (LCR). With Live Q&A you can more easily build community while replying to a series of on-topic questions written by your viewers. This option will appear alongside Live Polls, another great way for you to interact with those watching your stream.

You can find out more details about the new YouTube Live Q&A feature for live streaming over at their website at the link below. Creators will be able to use the existing systems to manage the questions they ger during the live questions and answer session during streaming.

Source YouTube, TechCrunch

Image Credit: Souvik Banerjee





