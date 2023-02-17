YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki steps down

YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki has announced that she is stepping down from the role of CEO at YouTube, she held the role of CEO for the last nine years and has been at the company since it was started 25 years ago.

YouTube is a popular part of Google and Neal Mohan will take over as the new head of YouTube, you can see more information below.

The time is right for me, and I feel able to do this because we have an incredible leadership team in place at YouTube. When I joined YouTube nine years ago, one of my first priorities was bringing in an incredible leadership team. Neal Mohan was one of those leaders, and he’ll be the SVP and new head of YouTube. I’ve spent nearly 15 years of my career working with Neal, first when he came over to Google with the DoubleClick acquisition in 2007 and as his role grew to become SVP of Display and Video Ads. He became YouTube’s Chief Product Officer in 2015. Since then, he has set up a top-notch product and UX team, played pivotal roles in the launch of some of our biggest products, including YouTube TV, YouTube Music and Premium and Shorts, and has led our Trust and Safety team, ensuring that YouTube lives up to its responsibility as a global platform. He has a wonderful sense for our product, our business, our creator and user communities, and our employees. Neal will be a terrific leader for YouTube.

You can find out more information about the changes ot the YoUTube leadership over at their website at the link below.

Source YouTube

Image Credit: NordWood Themes





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals