YouTube Shorts will start sharing ad money from February 1st

YouTube has announced changes to its YouTube Partner Program Contract today with a variety of changes for monetising creators and providing creators more ways to join the YouTube Partner Program and earn money. Check out the quick overview video below to learn more about what you need to do about the changes that are rolling out over the coming weeks. All YouTube Partner Program Creators will need to accept at least the new Base Terms by July 10th, 2023 to remain in the program. YouTube has also announced that Shorts Ad Revenue sharing will begin February 1st 2023.

“We recently announced a number of changes that give creators more ways to join the YouTube Partner Program and earn money. To make these changes possible, we’ve updated our YouTube Partner Program terms. We’re introducing a new modular structure that allows for more flexibility to create and earn across different formats. All YPP Creators will need to accept the new Base Terms by July 10th, 2023 to remain in the program. To start earning, creators will also need to accept the terms for specific monetization modules. “

YouTube Shorts Ad Revenue

“Including the Watch Page Monetization Module – which lets you earn money from ads served on your long-form videos and YouTube Premium; the Shorts Monetization Module – which lets you earn money from ads that play between Shorts in the Shorts Feed and YouTube Premium; and the Commerce Product Addendum – which is for Fan Funding features like Channel Memberships and Supers. “

“The Shorts Monetization Module allows your channel to share revenue from ads viewed between videos in the Shorts Feed. Once you’ve accepted this Module, you’ll start earning from Shorts Feed ads and YouTube Premium revenue on your eligible Shorts views as early as February 1, 2023. If accepted after February 1, 2023, Shorts ad revenue sharing will begin accruing on the date you accept.”

For more information on the changes Google has made to its Partner Program terms jump over to the official Google support site by following the link below.

Source : Google





