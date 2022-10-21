YouTube Premium family plan price increased to $22.99 a month

Google has announced that it is increasing the price of its YouTube Premium Family Plan subscription service, the price in the USA is increasing from $17.99 a month to $22.99.

The price of the YouTube Premium Family Plan is being increased in Canada from CA$17.99 a month to CA$22.99 a month, in the UK it will increase from £17.99 a month to £19.99 a month.

YouTube has so far not announced any increase to the individual YouTube Premium plan, this costs $11.99 a month. The news of the price increase was sent to subscribers in an email from Google, you can see the email below.

We created YouTube Premium to provide an uninterrupted YouTube experience, so you can get closer to the videos, creators, and music artists that you love. To continue delivering great service and features, we will be increasing your Premium family plan price from $17.99/month to $22.99/month.

This change will take place on your next billing cycle starting on or after November 21, 2022. To check the status of your account and billing information, go to your Settings > Purchases and Memberships page. All members have the flexibility to pause or cancel anytime here.

There are no details as yet on Why YouTube has decided to increase the pricing on its Premium Family Plan, it is not clear as yet whether they intend any further price increases for other plans.

