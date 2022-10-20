Google announces Android 13 Go Edition

Google has announced its latest version of Android for budget-friendly devices, Android 13 Go Edition, they also revealed that there are no w more than 250 million users of smartphones and devices with their Go Edition of Android.

The Go Edition of android is basically a stripped-down version of Android that is designed to run on devices with lower specifications than high-end smartphones.

When we introduced Android (Go edition) five years ago, we tailored our core mobile platform to power affordable phones with limited memory and storage. This need is just as pertinent today, with nearly 180 million people coming online in the last twelve months alone.

As we announce the release of Android 13 (Go edition), we’re marking a milestone, too: there are now over 250 million monthly active devices powered by Android Go.

Updating the software in a phone takes a lot of storage space, which most entry-level devices can’t afford to lose. With Android 13 (Go edition), we’re bringing Google Play System Updates to Go devices which helps ensure devices can regularly receive important software updates, outside of the major Android release. This will make the delivery of critical updates quick and simple without compromising storage availability on the device. The result is a phone that stays up to date over time — and you don’t have to wait for the next release or a software push from your phone’s manufacturer to have the latest and greatest.

You can find out more details about the new Android 13 Go Edition over at Google’s website at the link below.

Source Google



