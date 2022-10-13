Sponsored

In Android devices, WhatsApp creates an automatic backup on Google Drive. If you have enabled the backup, your backup is created on its own at a certain time of the day. This backup is a lifesaver because it can help you get your lost or deleted images, videos, chats, and files, but there are a few issues with it.

You cannot read chats or see photos from the WhatsApp backup created on Google Drive. Even if you succeed in finding the backup file, you won’t be able to read or view the backup because it is encrypted. The only way to see or access the data is by restoring the backup on your WhatsApp.

However, it is still possible to read messages and view other WhatsApp data from the backup without restoring it. It can only be done using a third-party tool, such as RecoverGo (WhatsApp).

How to Read WhatsApp Backup from Google Drive on PC

The latest version of RecoverGo (WhatsApp) is capable of viewing your Google Drive WhatsApp backup. You can easily view your photos, videos, chats, files, and other data by using the software. There is no need to restore the backup or disturb your existing data, and everything will be accessed without any hassle.

Let’s see how you can read WhatsApp backup from Google Drive using RecoverGo (WhatsApp).

Step 1: Download RecoverGo (WhatsApp) from the official website and install it on your computer.

Step 2: Launch the application on your PC. Click on “Recover WhatsApp data from Google Drive”.

Step 3: Sign in your Google account and then all your Google Drive backup will be listed. Select the backup you want to read and click on “Download”.

Step 4: After verifying Google account, you can now select the specific file type to read WhatsApp data. You can download the backup and view it on PC.

Other Features of RecoverGo (WhatsApp)

In addition to viewing WhatsApp backups from Google drive, you can also use RecoverGo (WhatsApp) to recover WhatsApp data without backup and create a backup to computer.

RecoverGo (WhatsApp) is an all-in-one WhatsApp tool. It offers various features that are a lifesaver for the users.

It does not need backup or anything; you only need to follow a few simple steps to recover your lost data. The best part is that after recovery, you can save the data on your computer and other locations to keep it safe.

It can also restore the data from Google Drive, device (local backup), or iOS backup (iTunes). If you have a backup, you can restore it directly on your computer.

Another exceptional feature of the software is the selected recovery. After scanning, you will see the files recovered. Now, you can preview the files and choose whatever you want to save. There is no need to restore everything.

Secondly, RecoverGo (WhatsApp) allows you to create backups of your WhatsApp data. You can create as many backups as you like and save them on your computer. It does not affect your WhatsApp current data, and there is no limitation on the data size. Later, you can easily view those backups.

RecoverGo (WhatsApp) can also help you export WhatsApp chats. It is quite helpful if you have lost contacts or you want to save the contacts of groups. Moreover, you can also export individual messages from WhatsApp and save them using a Word or text file.

Everything about Google Drive Backup

Google Drive backup of WhatsApp has advantages and disadvantages. We will look at the advantages and disadvantages separately.

The primary advantage of Google Drive backup is convenience. It is the simplest way to back up WhatsApp if you are using an Android device. You only need to connect your Google account, and the software will create the backup.

Secondly, this backup is automatic. It means it is created on its own, and you don’t need to do it manually every time. You can set the frequency and the appropriate time, and the backup will be created on its own.

This backup is also detected when you install WhatsApp on a new device or reinstall the application. You can restore everything with only one tap.

There are a few advantages of Google Drive backup. But there are some disadvantages as well. When you want to restore the WhatsApp Google Drive backup, you need to delete the application and reinstall it. It wastes time, and sometimes, you also lose recent data that is not backed up.

Secondly, if you restore any old backup, it will overwrite the latest one, which is not acceptable. You will lose your recent data if you try to restore any old backup from the local storage. You cannot get back the lost backup.

Another problem with Google Drive backup is that it can only create on backup, which is the most recent one. It deletes or overwrites the old backup automatically. With that being said, if you create any backup now, you will lose the previous backup that was stored in Google Drive.

Conclusion

Google Drive is quite helpful in creating a WhatsApp backup. If you have lost WhatsApp data or switched to a new device, you can use the backup and restore everything. In case of theft, virus attack, physical damage, or any other problem, the backup is quite helpful. But the problem is that you cannot view the backup. If you want to see any image or get a specific file, you cannot do it. However, it is possible with a third-party tool, RecoverGo (WhatsApp). It can view any backup, create a new backup, restore an old backup, and export contacts and other data. You can view WhatsApp data from the backup and save it on your computer with a few clicks.

