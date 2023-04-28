Google adds Podcasts to YouTube Music

Google has announced that it is bringing Podcasts from YouTube to YouTube Music in the USA and you will be able to listen to your favorite podcasts in the YouTube Music App.

The app will now feature a dedicated Podcasts tab and you will be able to listen to the streams online and also offline, you can see more information from Google about the update below.

We’re happy to share that podcasts on YouTube are now available in YouTube Music! We’re rolling this out to all our listeners in the United States gradually, so hold tight if you don’t see it yet! This update allows those watching podcasts on the main app to continue listening to them on YouTube Music. More about the new podcasts listening experience on YouTube Music below!

All listeners can enjoy podcasts on-demand, offline, in the background, while casting and seamlessly switch between audio-video versions on YouTube Music. This podcast listening experience is different from our music listening experience where you need a Premium or Music Premium subscription to enjoy some of these features.*

You can find out more details about the Podcasts for YouTube Music over at Google’s website at the link below. The featureis only available in the USA, it is expected to launch in more countries in the future.

Source Google





