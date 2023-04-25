Google Authenticator app for Android and iOS updated

Google has updated its Authenticator app for Android and iOS, the update is now available to download on both platforms and it brings some design changes and some new features to the app.

The new Google Authenticator app now adds in the ability to backup one-time codes or one-time passwords to your Google Account, you can see more details abut what is included in the software update below.

With this update we’re rolling out a solution to this problem, making one time codes more durable by storing them safely in users’ Google Account. This change means users are better protected from lockout and that services can rely on users retaining access, increasing both convenience and security.

In addition to one-time codes from Authenticator, Google has long been driving multiple options for secure authentication across the web. Google Password Manager securely saves your passwords and helps you sign in faster with Android and Chrome, while Sign in with Google allows users to sign in to a site or app using their Google Account. We’ve also been working with our industry partners and the FIDO Alliance to bring even more convenient and secure authentication offerings to users in the form of passkeys.

The latest version of the Google Authenticator app is now available to download for Apple’s iOS platform nd Google’s Android platform and you can find out more details on the app over at Google at the link below.

Source: Google





