Google Pixel Fold shown off on video

Google is expected to launch its first folding smartphone, the Google Pixel Fold at Google I/O in May, and now a video showing the device has been posted on Twitter and we get a brief look at the design of the handset.

The video was posted on Twitter by Kuba Wojciechowski :3, the device can be seen opening and closing in the tweet below, no other details about the handset were posted with the leaked video.

Previous rumors have suggested that the new Google Pixel Fold smartphone will come with a 7.6-inch folding display that will have a 6:5 aspect ratio and the handset is rumored to feature a resolution of 2208 x 1840 pixels.

On the outside of the handset, there will be a 5.8-inch display that will feature a Full HD+ resolution and a 17:9 aspect ratio, and the handset is rumored to be powered by a Google Tensor G2 processor and will come with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.

The handset will feature a range of cameras with a 48-megapixel main camera on the back, plus a 10.8-megapixel ultrawide camera and a 10.8-megapixel telephoto camera, there will apparently be an 8-megapixel camera on the front of the device. The new Google Pixel folding smartphone is expected to be made official at Google IO on the 10th of May, we will have more details about the handset then.

Source Kuba Wojciechowski :3, MySmartprice





