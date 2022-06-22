Xiaomi Electric Scooter 4 Pro €649

As well as announcing pricing for their new Book S 12.4″ and Smart Band 7 fitness tracker, Xiaomi has also announced the availability of their new Electric Scooter 4 Pro priced at €649. The latest addition to the companies electric scooter range is the most powerful to date and features a 700W motor capable of providing a top speed of 25 km/h.

Equipped with a rechargeable 12,400mAh battery the electric scooter can cover 45 km on a single charge and can tackle 20% inclines along the way. Easily switch between ECO mode, Standard mode and Sports mode by double pressing the power button on the dashboard pictured below.

“Xiaomi Electric Scooter 4 Pro’s aerospace-grade aluminum body is lightweight, strong, and corrosion-resistant. The scooter is fitted with 10” tubeless self-sealing tires, which are designed to make the scooter tires puncture-resistant with Xiaomi DuraGel and more durable over rough roads.⁸ Xiaomi Electric Scooter 4 Pro’s larger size is capable of supporting more weight, and improves standing comfort. Additionally, the newly added magnetic charging port and lid ensure the charger is secure while plugged in.”

Xiaomi Electric Scooter 4 Pro

“Designed for a safe riding experience, users have access to both speed and safety with front eABS and rear dual-pad disc brake system. The upgraded UI on Xiaomi Electric Scooter 4 Pro’s instrument panel offers an experience free of distraction while offering useful information in an intuitive format. With the highly safe 18650 power lithium battery, 474Wh capacity, large power supply and efficient acceleration, the scooter can take you up to 45km on a single charge. The smart power management system offers six different protective measures, and you can easily check the health of the battery via the mobile app.”

“In order to extend battery life, the scooter converts and stores kinetic energy during acceleration into

electrical power. It’s also fitted with a regenerative braking system for addition power. This enhances the

emergency braking system and improves the battery life at the same time.”

Source : Xiaomi

