Vida-a-gogo electric scooter features a 50 km range & 30 km/h max speed

If you are looking for a versatile fully featured e-scooter with a 50 km or 31 mile range and a maximum speed of 30 km/h or 19 mph you may be interested in the Vida-a-gogo electric scooter. Featuring dual suspension and a dual brake system the scooter is equipped with 10 inch tyres, remote start front and rear LED lights, antitheft system, 400 Watt motor and a folding design allowing it to be easily stored and transported when needed.

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the recently launched project from roughly $699 or £558 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 33% off the retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“For years, electric scooters were bulky, inconvenient, expensive machines with limited battery life. Slowly, that has changed. E-scooters are now lighter, stylish, and more powerful than ever. You don’t need to be physically fit to ride one. They get you outside, reduce traffic congestion, and shrink your carbon footprint. And on top of that, they’re fun! Transform the way you move! The Vida-a-gogo electric scooter is a comfortable, seated e-scooter that efficiently gets you to and from your destination. Make your journey simple, fun and groovy.”

With the assumption that the Vida-a-gogo crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around September 2022. To learn more about the Vida-a-gogo electric scooter project view the promotional video below.

Vida-a-gogo electric scooter

“The large 10-inch front and rear tires with anti-slip treads and dual suspension system soak up the bumps so you cruise smoothly over any road. When you’re ready to go, simply double-tap the START button to remote start the Vida-a-gogo electric scooter. Important information such as your current speed and battery life are shown all at once on the LCD display, so you know when to charge up.”

For a complete list of all available pledge options, stretch goals, extra media and technical specifications for the electric scooter, jump over to the official Vida-a-gogo crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

