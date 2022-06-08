Stay safe cycling with the OxiBrake bike brake light

Making other road users aware that you are braking while cycling or scootering is not that easy, until now. Overade has developed the first bike brake light that actually works, say the design team. Providing a safe bike brake light that can be attached your helmet, seat, bag or panniers. The patented technology offers over 100 lumens of light and is capable of running for over 20 hours on a single charge.

The system works by adding a trigger to your finger brake handle which communicates directly with the light. Illuminating the light as soon as you start braking. The integrated technology provides 100% reliable triggering when you break say Overade who have launched the new bike brake light via Kickstarter. Early bird pledges are now available for the unique project from roughly $40 or £30 (depending on current exchange rates).

“We are Overade, a team of bike enthusiasts. Our pleasure is to daily innovate to surprise you with nice products offering a great value added. Once again, this is what we did with OxiLum & OxiBrake. OxiLum is a highly visible light offering a great autonomy and fitting any helmet or bike. When commuting there are many occasions requiring to brake. In those many moments, having a reliable braking system to warn car drivers about your intentions is a huge plus safety wise. Our solution is not automatic, but physical: pressing OxiBrake placed on your brake lever sends a message to our OxiLum that lights up. “

OxiBrake bike brake light

If the Overade crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around November 2022. To learn more about the Overade bike brake light project watch the promotional video below.

“OxiLum and OxiBrake are super easy to use, « plug and play » devices with no app to download. Of course you can decide to use OxiLum alone, without OxiBrake, if you are not interested in our braking technology. The patented design of the helmet mount prevents unexpected dropout thanks to combination of a magnetic fastening with a mechanical attachment.”

“Our devices are made for all commuters: cyclists, e-scooter users, one-wheel riders, skateboarders. But sporty cyclists riding in pelotons will appreciate our braking technology too. OxiLum is versatile: no need to buy a new helmet to use it, because it fits all helmets ! Our metal mount only requires 6 x 2,5 cm area to be stuck. But if you do not have this space on your helmet, it’s not a problem: our additional fasteners with elastic straps are here to solve your issue. “

For a complete list of all available special pledges, stretch goals, extra media and engineering specifications for the bike brake light, jump over to the official Overade crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

