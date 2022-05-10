STRØM CITY M 2.0 electric bike designed for commuting

STRØM CITY M 2.0 is a new electric bike designed specifically for commuting and is equipped with an integrated lighting system, powerful silent motor, automatic dry function, puncture proof tyres, hidden battery, seven speed Shimano gearing system, ergonomic grips and saddle and quality design.

The STRØM CITY M 2.0 electric bike comes with a 10,4 Ah LG battery that is hidden inside the lower frame. The integrated locking system makes it easy to detach for charging in approximately 3-4 hours. The standard 10.4 Ah (375 Watt-hours) LG battery, provides riders with a range of up to 60 km/38 miles. However you can upgrade to the companies 14Ah (504 Watt-hours) “GO Further” LG battery and get up to 80 km/50 miles on a single charge.

Electric bike created for commuting

“From the biking hot spot Denmark, it comes in the perfect combination of minimalistic design, great quality, and affordable pricing. Our most popular model upgraded with a slimmer design, higher build quality, and made more feature-packed than ever. After 5 years of development, we are finally ready to present our newest innovation full of improvements, STRØM CITY M 2.0. We’ve listened to feedback from test riders and customers from all around the world in the making of the new feature-packed STRØM CITY M 2.0.”

With the assumption that the STRØM CITY M 2.0 crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around August 2022. To learn more about the STRØM CITY M 2.0 electric bike project checkout the promotional video below. Early bird pledges are now available for the unique project from roughly $1300 or £963 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 47% off the final retail price, while the Indiegogo crowd funding is under way.

“STRØM Cities comes with the best performing battery hidden inside the frame – detachable for easy charging and with a built-in locking system to prevent theft. A fully integrated lighting system, operated by a built-in power switch. And a world of carrier customization options. STRØM CITIES are available in 2 timeless colours to match your personal style. Choose between midnight black & pure white.”

“STRØM CITY M 2.0 comes with a fully integrated lighting system that starts at the push of a button. This lighting system makes your rides safer and more convenient with brake lights and multi-blinking functions. Say goodbye to lost or stolen bike lights and hello to peace-of-mind commuting.”

For a complete list of all available pledges, stretch goals, extra media and detailed specs for the electric bike, jump over to the official STRØM CITY M 2.0 crowd funding campaign page by visiting the link below.

Source : Indiegogo

