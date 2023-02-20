Wild Hearts hunting adventure game launches

EA has this week launched its new hunting game set in fantasy feudal Japan, Wild Hearts is now available to play on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC via the EA App, Steam and Epic Game Store. Check out the launch trailer below to learn more about what you can expect from the game that allows you to master ancient technology to hunt down giant beasts. Offering a twist on the hunting genre where technology gives you a fighting chance against natures strongest predators. Enjoy both multiplayer and single player adventures.

“From the sun-soaked Amaterasu hawk to the massive Kingtusk wild boar to the commanding Golden Tempest wind tiger, Kemono wield the power of nature to reshape their surroundings to suit their needs. After a dreadful fight with the winter wolf Deathstalker, players become wielders of the ancient Karakuri technology and are compelled to restore balance across the region. Dormant for many years, the now restored Karakuri technology allows players to adapt and shape their environment into creative hunting grounds ideal for taking down the giant Kemono.”

Wild Hearts

With WILD HEARTS, our mindset has always been to create a hunting game that offers a new and innovative experience for players in a beautiful and fantastical setting,” said Yosuke Hayashi, Executive Vice President of KOEI TECMO GAMES CO, LTD. “The freedom and flexibility of the unique Karakuri system, combined with the fearsome, nature-infused Kemono, as well the ability to team up and hunt with friends online in co-op, creates for a vastly new combat experience – one that urges players to be creative and in control. We’re really looking forward to seeing how players explore all the possibilities.”

Together with KOEI TECMO’s Omega Force team, we’re excited to usher the vibrant fantasy world of WILD HEARTS into our lineup of EA Originals titles,” said Stuart Lang, Vice President, Global Brand, Electronic Arts. “Omega Force has raised the bar for the hunting genre, redefining the AAA hunting experience for a new generation of players.”

Source : EA





