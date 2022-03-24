Tidal Blades 2 RPG board game offers endless adventure

Druid City Games based in California has taken to Kickstarter for the eighth time to launch their new Tidal Blades 2: Rise of the Unfolders role-playing board game. Offering “two different games in one great world” the campaign-based dungeon-crawl board game and an RPG system have been designed to provide endless adventures.

This campaign features two stand-alone games with plenty of unique miniature’s representing the characters and monsters you will meet during your adventures. Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the innovative project from roughly $59 or £45 (depending on current exchange rates).

Tidal Blades 2

“Tidal Blades : The Roleplaying Game is a massive 400-page corebook designed in partnership with Monte Cook Games. Packed with beautiful art, this two-in-one book contains all the lore about the world of Naviri, but also everything you need to get started with the Cypher System. Druid City Games works with some of today’s best board game designers, artists and developers to create board games that you will enjoy playing with your friends and families for many years. We strive for high level production quality and work closely with our teams from start to finish to provide outstanding gaming experiences.”

If the Tidal Blades 2 crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around June 2023. To learn more about the Tidal Blades 2 RPG board game project review the promotional video below.

“If you look back over our previous campaigns, you will see our stellar track record. Even with our success, we are not sitting on our laurels, and we are not getting complacent. We want to keep pushing, to keep getting better, and to continue to give you the most we can. When a Druid City game hits your doorstep, we want you to be very excited about that game. Opening it up for your 100th play should still be as invigorating as it was to unbox it for the first time.”

For a complete list of all available backing options, stretch goals, extra media and full specifications for the RPG board game, jump over to the official Tidal Blades 2 crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

