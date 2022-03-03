Electronic Arts is removing Russian teams from FIFA 22 and NHL 22

The latest company to speak out of the unlawful invasion of Ukraine by Russia is Electronic Arts. The company is removing Russian teams from its games. The games include FIFA 22 and NHL 22.

Russian Teams have been removed from football tournaments around the world and now they are being removed from games.

The International Ice Hockey Federation has also suspended both Russian and Belarusian national and club teams as well. You can see an official statement from Electronic Arts below.

EA Sports stands in solidarity with the Ukrainian people and like so many voices across the world of football, calls for peace and an end to the invasion of Ukraine.

In line with our partners at FIFA and UEFA, EA Sports has initiated processes to remove the Russian national team and all Russian clubs from EA Sports FIFA products including: FIFA 22, FIFA Mobile and FIFA Online. We’re also actively evaluating related changes to other areas of our games. We will keep our communities up to date on any actions taken, and thank players for their patience as we work throu these updates.

Following the IIHF’s suspension of all Russian and Belarusian national and club teams from IIHF competitions, we will be removing these teams from NHL 22 within the coming weeks.

We stand with the people of Ukraine and join the voices around the world calling for peace.

Electonic Arts are one of many companies that are cutting ties with Russia. With the outcry around the world about the unlawful invasion of Ukraine, you would think that the Russian Government would realize what they are doing is wrong.

Source Wccftech

