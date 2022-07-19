FIFA 23 cover athletes are Kylian Mbappé and Sam Kerr

EA Sports has today unveiled the cover athletes for its latest FIFA 23 football game will be Kylian Mbappé and Sam Kerr. Mbappé and Kerr will be featured on the title’s Ultimate Edition Global cover, marking the first global cover featuring a female player. Additionally, Mbappé will feature on the title’s Standard Edition, while Kerr will be featured on the Standard Edition in Australia and New Zealand, and as a worldwide Amazon exclusive.

Tomorrow in approximately 32 hours EA Sports will reveal a first look at the new FIFA 23 football game below. “Fans can tune into the worldwide FIFA 23reveal trailer on July 20th at 9AM PT/12PM ET, and learn more about the most innovative and connected edition of the franchise yet.”

FIFA 23 Sam Kerr

Chelsea FC forward Sam Kerr is one of most-talented stars in the sport and FIFA 23 marks Kerr’s first FIFA cover. As captain of the Australia Women’s National Team and the only female player to have won the Golden Boot in three different leagues, on three different continents, Sam is undoubtedly one of the finest footballers playing anywhere in the world.

“It’s an honour and a dream come true to be on the cover of FIFA 23,” said Sam Kerr. “It’s been incredible to work with Kylian and the whole EA SPORTS team, and I can’t wait for fans to get their hands on a copy of the game.”

FIFA 23 Kylian Mbappé

Paris Saint-Germain striker and global football icon Kylian Mbappé graces the cover for the third year in a row, making him one of a select few to earn that status. At just 23 years old, Mbappé is one of the sport’s brightest young stars on and off the pitch, representing the best of a new generation of phenomenal footballing talent.

“I’m thrilled to have been picked to be on the cover of EA SPORTSFIFAfor the 3rd time, and I’m even more excited to share a cover honouring women’s football with a great player like Sam Kerr,” said Kylian Mbappé. “As a huge fan of the game, I’m excited for the final FIFAand can’t wait to see you all on the pitch.”

“Both Kylian and Sam are generational talents, and having them grace the covers of the final FIFA is a monumental moment not only for the franchise, but for EA SPORTS as a whole,” said David Jackson, VP Brand, EA SPORTS FC. “FIFA 23 is our most innovative and feature packed title ever and we’re energized to have two of football’s greatest players share their love of the game with fans around the world.”

Source : EA

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals