What’s new in iOS 14.6 Release Candidate (Video)

Apple just released iOS 14.6 Release Candidate for the iPhone and iPadOS 14.6 RC for the iPad and now we get to find out more details about what is included in this new beta.

The iOS 14.6 RC is basically the final beta of iOS 14.6, the software has been released to both developers and also public beta testers. Assuming there are no issues, this is basically the final version of the software that will be released to everyone, lets find out more about it.

iOS 14.6 RC is Out! - What's New?

As we can see from the video there are a number of new features, including the new Lossless audio for Apple Music which is coming next month. There are also a number of other new features included in this update, you can see full details on them here.

We are expecting Apple to release iOS 14.6 and iPadOS 14.6 some time next week, we are expecting the update to land either next Monday or Tuesday.

Source & Image Credit: Zollotech

