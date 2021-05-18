Apple releases iOS 14.6 RC and iPadOS 14.6 RC

Apple has released iOS 14.6 RC and iPadOS 14.6 RC (Release Candidate), this is basically the final beta of iOS 14.6 and iPadOS 14.6 that should be released to everyone next week.

This version of iOS and iPadOS should land next week unless there are any issues with the Release Candidate, the software has been made available to developers.

The iOS 14.6 software update will bring a range of new features to the iPhone and iPad, this includes support for the new Lossless Audio on Apple Music and more.

You can see what is included in the Release Candidate below:

Apple Card Family

– ‌Apple Card‌ can be shared with up to five people, including anyone 13 years or older in your Family Sharing group

– ‌Apple Card‌ Family adds support for families to track expenses, manage spending with optional limits and controls, and build credit together

Podcasts

– Subscription support for channels and individual shows

AirTag and Find My

– Lost mode option to add an email address instead of a phone number for AirTag and Find My network accessories

– AirTag will show the partially masked phone number of the owner when tapped with an NFC-capable device

Accessibility

– Voice Control users can unlock their ‌iPhone‌ for the first time after a restart using only their voice

This release also fixes the following issues:

– Unlock with Apple Watch may not work after using Lock ‌iPhone‌ on Apple Watch

– Reminders may appear as blank lines

– Call blocking extensions may not appear in Settings

– Bluetooth devices could sometimes disconnect or send audio to a different device during an active call

– ‌iPhone‌ may experience reduced performance during startup

We are expecting Apple to release the final version of iOS 14.6 to be released some time next week, as soon as we get more details on the release date we will let you guys know.

Source MacRumors

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals