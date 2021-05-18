Apple Music gets Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos, with no extra cost

We have been hearing rumors about the new high end version of Apple Music and now Apple has announced Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos for Apple Music.

The good news is that this will not be a high end paid version of Apple Music, it will be available for all users at no extra cost.

All of its 75 million songs will be available with the new Lossless Audio feature and it will use the ALAC (Apple Lossless Audio Codec).

“Apple Music is making its biggest advancement ever in sound quality,” said Oliver Schusser, Apple’s vice president of Apple Music and Beats. “Listening to a song in Dolby Atmos is like magic. The music comes from all around you and sounds incredible. Now we are bringing this truly innovative and immersive experience to our listeners with music from their favorite artists like J Balvin, Gustavo Dudamel, Ariana Grande, Maroon 5, Kacey Musgraves, The Weeknd, and so many more. Subscribers will also be able to listen to their music in the highest audio quality with Lossless Audio. Apple Music as we know it is about to change forever.”

You can find out more details about the new high end version of Apple Music at the link below, it will be available from next month at no extra charge.

Source Apple

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals