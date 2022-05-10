Westworld S4 teaser trailer found on Instagram

HBO has released a new trailer for the upcoming Westworld Season 4 TV series which will be premiering on HBO Max in a few months time on June 26, 2022. The trailer was released quietly as an Easter egg for dedicated fans who found the teaser trailer for Westworld S4 via an unlisted trailer link on Instagram. HBO media relations director Chris Godefroy confirmed it was an Easter Egg for hard-core fans to find and you can expect more to be released as the shows premier edges closer.

Westworld S4

“Westworld is an American dystopian science fiction neo-Western television series created by Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy. Produced and aired by HBO, it is based on the 1973 film of the same name (written and directed by Michael Crichton) and, to a lesser extent, the film’s 1976 sequel. Westworld was critically acclaimed during its first season, highly praised for its performances, visuals, narrative, themes and Ramin Djawadi’s musical score.

“Westworld has received numerous accolades, winning 9 Primetime Emmy Awards out of 54 nominations. Thandiwe Newton won the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series in 2018. The series continues to receive mostly positive reviews, although certain elements of its story and characterizations have since come under criticism. writes Wikipedia”

Source : HBO

