UniFi UNAS 2 Review: Affordable, Compact, and Surprisingly Capable

Is simplicity worth the trade-off? In the world of network-attached storage (NAS), where advanced features and scalability often dominate the conversation, the UniFi UNAS 2 takes a radically different approach. Priced at an accessible $199, this two-bay NAS promises a compact, no-frills solution for users with basic storage needs. But does its streamlined design and integration with the UniFi ecosystem make up for its lack of advanced capabilities? For anyone seeking a balance between affordability and functionality, the UniFi UNAS 2 raises an important question: how much do you really need from your NAS?

In this detailed rundown by NAS Compares, learn whether the UniFi UNAS 2 delivers on its promise of being a cost-effective and user-friendly storage option. From its space-saving design to its limitations in scalability and performance, this review will help you determine if it’s the right fit for your setup. Whether you’re a UniFi loyalist looking for seamless integration or a first-time NAS buyer curious about entry-level options, the UniFi UNAS 2 offers plenty to discuss, and perhaps a few surprises along the way. Sometimes, simplicity isn’t just a compromise; it’s a deliberate choice.

UniFi UNAS 2 Overview

TL;DR Key Takeaways : The UniFi UNAS 2 is a compact, budget-friendly NAS device priced at $199, designed for basic storage needs like backups and local file sharing.

It integrates seamlessly with the UniFi ecosystem, offering a user-friendly setup and management experience for existing UniFi users.

Key features include support for up to two SATA drives with RAID 0 or RAID 1 configurations, a 2.5GbE port with PoE++ support, and a ventilated cooling system.

Limitations include non-hot-swappable drives, lack of scalability (no M.2 slots or memory expansion), and absence of advanced software features like iSCSI, encryption, or virtualization.

Best suited for light workloads in home or small office environments, it is not ideal for power users or those requiring advanced functionality or high performance.

Key Features at a Glance

Compact Design : A small footprint, making it ideal for tight spaces like home offices or small server setups.

: A small footprint, making it ideal for tight spaces like home offices or small server setups. Basic Storage Options : Supports up to two SATA drives with RAID 0 for performance or RAID 1 for redundancy.

: Supports up to two SATA drives with RAID 0 for performance or RAID 1 for redundancy. UniFi Ecosystem Integration : Simplifies setup and management for users already familiar with UniFi products.

: Simplifies setup and management for users already familiar with UniFi products. Affordable Price: A budget-friendly entry point for basic NAS functionality.

Design and Build

The UniFi UNAS 2 is designed with simplicity and space efficiency in mind. Measuring 13 x 12 x 22 cm, it fits comfortably in small environments, such as home offices or compact server setups. Its ventilated cooling system, featuring a single fan, ensures safe operating temperatures during use. However, some users may notice vibrations from the drive cage, which could be a minor inconvenience in quieter settings.

The device features a dual-drive tray system, which is functional but limited. Unlike more advanced NAS devices, the drives are not hot-swappable, meaning you’ll need to power down the device to replace or upgrade them. Additionally, while the USB-C port provides an option for external storage, its functionality is limited, offering minimal flexibility for expanding storage capacity.

UniFi UNAS 2 : NAS Features, Pros and Limitations

Hardware Specifications

The UniFi UNAS 2 is powered by a quad-core 64-bit ARM processor paired with 4GB of LPDDR4 memory. This hardware is sufficient for basic tasks, such as file sharing and backups, but the non-expandable memory may restrict performance for more demanding workloads. The device supports up to two SATA hard drives, with tested capacities reaching 30TB, offering ample storage for most home or small office needs.

Connectivity is handled by a single 2.5GbE port with Power over Ethernet (PoE++) support. This feature allows for both power and data transfer through a single cable, simplifying installation and reducing cable clutter. However, the absence of additional network ports, M.2 slots, or memory expansion options limits the device’s scalability, making it less suitable for users with growing storage demands or complex networking requirements.

Performance

The UniFi UNAS 2 delivers reliable performance for its price point. Average read and write speeds are 196MB/s and 182MB/s, respectively, depending on the workload. Power consumption is efficient, ranging from 16W when idle to 24W under load, making it an energy-conscious choice for continuous operation. Noise levels are relatively low, between 31-38 dBA, although occasional vibrations from the drive cage may detract from the overall experience.

The device’s CPU operates within a temperature range of 50-80°C, which is typical for NAS devices in this category. While the hardware is adequate for basic tasks, it may struggle with more intensive applications, such as media transcoding or virtualization, which are better handled by higher-end NAS devices.

Software and Features

The UniFi UNAS 2 runs on a user-friendly interface designed to integrate seamlessly with the UniFi ecosystem. It supports basic RAID configurations, including RAID 0 for performance and RAID 1 for redundancy. Snapshot management is available for file recovery, and backup options include local, cloud, and network backups, providing flexibility for data protection.

However, the software lacks the advanced features found in higher-end NAS devices. For example, there is no support for iSCSI, encrypted storage, or virtualization, which may limit its appeal for users with more complex requirements. Similarly, advanced functionalities like containerization or AI-driven data management are absent, positioning the UniFi UNAS 2 firmly as an entry-level solution.

Limitations

While the UniFi UNAS 2 offers several advantages, it also comes with notable limitations:

Non-Hot-Swappable Drives : Replacing or upgrading drives requires powering down the device, which can be inconvenient for continuous operations.

: Replacing or upgrading drives requires powering down the device, which can be inconvenient for continuous operations. Limited Connectivity : A single network port without failover or Wi-Fi support restricts flexibility in larger or more complex setups.

: A single network port without failover or Wi-Fi support restricts flexibility in larger or more complex setups. No Scalability : The lack of M.2 slots or memory expansion options limits future upgrades.

: The lack of M.2 slots or memory expansion options limits future upgrades. Basic Software: Missing advanced features like iSCSI, encryption, and virtualization, making it less suitable for power users or businesses with demanding storage needs.

These constraints make the UniFi UNAS 2 less appealing for users requiring advanced functionality or scalability, especially when compared to competitors like Synology or QNAP.

Who Should Consider the UniFi UNAS 2?

The UniFi UNAS 2 is best suited for users already invested in the UniFi ecosystem who need a simple and affordable storage solution. It is an excellent choice for:

Secondary or archival storage for less frequently accessed data.

Basic backups for home or small office environments.

Light file sharing within a local network.

However, it is not designed for users requiring advanced features, high performance, or extensive customization. Power users and those with complex storage needs may find better options in more robust NAS devices.

Final Thoughts

The UniFi UNAS 2 is a budget-friendly NAS device that prioritizes simplicity and ease of use. Its compact design, seamless integration with the UniFi ecosystem, and affordable price make it a practical choice for basic storage needs. However, its lack of advanced features, scalability, and connectivity options may limit its appeal for users with more demanding requirements.

For those seeking a straightforward, entry-level NAS solution for light workloads, the UniFi UNAS 2 is worth considering. However, users looking for higher performance or advanced functionality should explore alternatives from established NAS brands like Synology or QNAP, which offer a broader range of features and scalability options.

Media Credit: NASCompares



